Woman Pleads to Drop Charges After Husband's Violent Attempt

In Bijnor district, a tragic incident unfolded when a woman faced an attempt by her husband to set her on fire over suspicions of infidelity, local officials reported on Friday. The Circle Officer of Nagina, Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi, revealed the harrowing events occurred Wednesday within the Nagina Dehat police jurisdiction.

The victim, a mother of three, endured a brutal assault, where her husband also shaved her head and attempted to ignite her with petrol. The attack was thwarted by family members who intervened just in time, according to the authorities.

Despite filing a complaint and her husband's subsequent arrest, by Thursday, she sought to withdraw the charges. The husband was ultimately charged with breach of peace and was released on bail following a hearing at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's court.

(With inputs from agencies.)