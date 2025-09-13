Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Incursion into Poland

The United States aligned with Western allies in issuing a joint statement on Friday, voicing concerns over Russia's drone intrusion into Poland and labeling it a breach of international law and the U.N. Charter.

Poland's Secretary of State, Marcin Bosacki, read the statement ahead of a Security Council meeting, urging Russia to end its aggressive maneuvers in Ukraine and stop further provocations. U.S. President Donald Trump noted the incursion might have been accidental. Endorsed by 43 countries, the statement emphasized the gravity of these actions.

Slovenia's U.N. Ambassador, Samuel Zbogar, addressed the Security Council, describing the incursions as aggressive. Poland, with NATO support, shot down the drones in its airspace, marking a significant moment in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

