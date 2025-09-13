ICE Shooting in Chicago Suburb Sparks Outrage and Protests

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot a man in a Chicago suburb as officers tried to apprehend him, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The deceased, identified as Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, allegedly drove his vehicle at law enforcement, prompting an officer to fire.

The incident happened during a vehicle stop associated with 'Operation Midway Blitz,' an immigration enforcement initiative in Illinois. Local leaders, including Illinois State Representative Lilian Jimenez, have criticized the operation, arguing that such actions jeopardize community safety.

The event has ignited calls for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability. Governor JB Pritzker emphasized the need for transparency, while protests against the administration's immigration policies continue to escalate across Chicago and its suburbs.

(With inputs from agencies.)