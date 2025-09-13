An early morning attack by Russian forces resulted in the deaths of three individuals in Sumy, northern Ukraine, as per a regional official's report. Despite Moscow's intensified efforts to capture the region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that Ukrainian forces successfully thwarted the offensive with significant Russian casualties.

Russian troops have been persistently advancing along Ukraine's 1,000 km front, focusing on border territories like Sumy. They have occupied borderside villages while repeatedly shelling larger towns such as Sumy city. Following a 6 a.m. drone and missile assault, the Sumy Regional Governor, Oleh Hryhory, reported three fatalities and five injuries in or around Sumy.

President Zelenskiy, citing military leader Oleksandr Syrskyi, assured that hostile operations in Sumy are under control. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are actively countering Russian troops in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia. However, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed territorial gains in Dnipropetrovsk, highlighting the intense, ongoing conflict.