Sushila Karki: Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Leads Amidst Crisis

In a historic move, Sushila Karki assumed office as Nepal's first female prime minister, tasked with leading an interim government after the tumultuous resignation of former PM K P Sharma Oli.

Her appointment marks a significant shift in Nepal's political landscape, as protests against corruption and poor governance prompted the formation of a caretaker government to steer the country towards fresh elections.

The 'Gen Z' protests, starting from a social media ban, rapidly expanded into a nationwide movement challenging the political elite, culminating in Karki's leadership to address the discontented youth and bring stability to Nepal.