Sushila Karki: Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Leads Amidst Crisis

Sushila Karki has become Nepal's first woman prime minister, leading an interim government following widespread protests against the previous regime. The protests, fueled by a social media ban, focused on corruption and governance issues. Karki's appointment aims to stabilize the nation and prepare for new elections.

In a historic move, Sushila Karki assumed office as Nepal's first female prime minister, tasked with leading an interim government after the tumultuous resignation of former PM K P Sharma Oli.

Her appointment marks a significant shift in Nepal's political landscape, as protests against corruption and poor governance prompted the formation of a caretaker government to steer the country towards fresh elections.

The 'Gen Z' protests, starting from a social media ban, rapidly expanded into a nationwide movement challenging the political elite, culminating in Karki's leadership to address the discontented youth and bring stability to Nepal.

