Left Menu

Woman Takes Stand Against Harassment in Thane

A young woman in Thane, Maharashtra, confronted and thrashed her employer at his store for allegedly sending her obscene messages. The incident, captured on video, led to police intervention. Despite this, no formal case has been registered yet as the authorities continue to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-09-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:08 IST
Woman Takes Stand Against Harassment in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold confrontation captured on social media, a 22-year-old woman publicly challenged her employer in Thane's Kalyan East area, accusing him of harassment. The alleged misconduct involved the employer sending obscene messages, prompting the young woman to take matters into her own hands.

On a bustling Thursday afternoon, the woman, joined by her mother, entered the clothing store to demand accountability and an apology from the 55-year-old shopkeeper. Witnesses report that her frustration reached a boiling point, resulting in her physically assaulting him with a slipper.

The incident attracted a crowd, leading to police involvement to defuse the situation. However, despite the seriousness of the allegations, no official case has been filed as authorities continue to investigate the claims and circumstances surrounding the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Miraculous Heart Transplant Saves 13-Year-Old Girl

Miraculous Heart Transplant Saves 13-Year-Old Girl

 India
2
Indian REITs: A Promising Investment Opportunity

Indian REITs: A Promising Investment Opportunity

 Singapore
3
New GST rates to make medicines for diseases like cancer cheaper; vehicles see price reduction: Modi.

New GST rates to make medicines for diseases like cancer cheaper; vehicles s...

 India
4
India's economy grew by 7.8 pc in Q1 FY26, fastest among major economies: Modi in Mizoram.

India's economy grew by 7.8 pc in Q1 FY26, fastest among major economies: Mo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025