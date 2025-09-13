Woman Takes Stand Against Harassment in Thane

In a bold confrontation captured on social media, a 22-year-old woman publicly challenged her employer in Thane's Kalyan East area, accusing him of harassment. The alleged misconduct involved the employer sending obscene messages, prompting the young woman to take matters into her own hands.

On a bustling Thursday afternoon, the woman, joined by her mother, entered the clothing store to demand accountability and an apology from the 55-year-old shopkeeper. Witnesses report that her frustration reached a boiling point, resulting in her physically assaulting him with a slipper.

The incident attracted a crowd, leading to police involvement to defuse the situation. However, despite the seriousness of the allegations, no official case has been filed as authorities continue to investigate the claims and circumstances surrounding the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)