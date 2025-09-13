Left Menu

PM Modi's Five-State Visit: A Testament to India's Rapid Progress

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi commends Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar as a sign of India's progress. The tour involves inaugurating development projects worth Rs 71,850 crore, promising to transform infrastructure and connectivity while fostering national unity and prosperity.

Updated: 13-09-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:54 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to five Indian states, describing it as a demonstration of India's rapid advancement. The tour, which covers Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar, aims to unveil and initiate development projects valued at Rs 71,850 crore.

Majhi highlighted the national growth and the significance of initiatives intended to enhance infrastructure, boost connectivity, and empower citizens. A particularly notable achievement is the inauguration of Mizoram's first connection to the Indian Rail Network, marking an important milestone in achieving national integration and unity.

The Chief Minister emphasized the country's journey toward becoming self-reliant and prosperous under PM Modi's leadership. Majhi asserts that India's trajectory toward global leadership is being bolstered by inclusive development strategies that benefit every region and citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

