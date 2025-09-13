Poll Panel Defends Exclusive Authority Over Electoral Roll Revisions
The Election Commission (EC) of India asserted its exclusive jurisdiction over electoral roll revisions, responding to a Supreme Court directive for regular intensive revisions. The EC highlighted its constitutional authority and detailed its ongoing special revision process in Bihar. The Supreme Court ordered Aadhaar inclusion as identity proof, stirring political debate.
The Election Commission of India (EC) has reiterated its autonomous control over revising electoral rolls, responding to a Supreme Court order that suggested regular intensive revisions across the nation.
Filed in the apex court, the EC's affidavit stressed its constitutional authority, arguing that any external directive would infringe on its jurisdiction. The EC highlighted its July 5 directive, which initiated special intensive revisions of electoral rolls in preparation for elections with January 1, 2026, as the reference date.
The Supreme Court had earlier mandated the inclusion of Aadhaar cards as voter identity proof in Bihar's revision exercise, triggering a political uproar. The EC maintained that the ongoing Bihar revision was designed to ensure accurate voter roll updates by eliminating duplicate entries and non-citizen registrations.
