Alarming Abduction: Man Taken in Maharashtra

A man, Nagnath Nanavare, was allegedly assaulted and abducted by a group in Maharashtra's Beed district. His wife claims her brother-in-law orchestrated the attack over money demands related to her second marriage. Police have registered a case against 11 individuals and are actively searching for Nanavare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-09-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:19 IST
abduction
A man named Nagnath Nanavare has reportedly been assaulted and forcibly taken by a group in Maharashtra's Beed district. The incident occurred in the Gorevasti area on Friday evening.

According to a complaint filed by his wife, the assault and abduction were instigated by her brother-in-law, who allegedly demanded money for securing her second marriage with Nanavare and issued threats to her parents. The attack was carried out by at least nine individuals in the Kalayannangar area, using wooden sticks and several vehicles.

The local police registered a case against 11 accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, abduction, and causing voluntary harm. Investigation teams are actively working to locate Nanavare, a Beed rural police station official confirmed.

