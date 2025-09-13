Left Menu

Mystery Drone Seized Near LoC: Border Intrusion or Wedding Filming?

Police seized a drone in a village near the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector. The operation followed a tip-off which led to the drone's discovery in Fattu Kotli. Authorities are investigating if the drone originated from across the border or was locally used for a wedding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-09-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have seized a drone from Fattu Kotli village in the Akhnoor sector near the Line of Control, according to official reports released on Saturday.

The operation occurred after law enforcement received a tip-off, leading to the drone's capture in a field.

Investigations are underway to determine whether the drone was a cross-border apparatus or merely being used to capture a local wedding, officials disclosed.

