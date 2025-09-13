Demolition Drive Targets Accused in Student Blackmail Case

In a significant legal and municipal action, the unauthorized houses belonging to two men accused of rape and blackmail involving college students were demolished in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday. This decisive move followed their arrest, as confirmed by officials.

The demolition was carried out under a substantial police presence, beginning early in the morning after barricades were set up around the properties in the Arjun Nagar area the previous evening. Govindpura Sub-Divisional Magistrate Raveesh Srivastava ensured the demolitions were executed in adherence to government regulations, focusing on eradicating illegal encroachments.

Charges against the accused include not only rape and blackmail of three female students from a private college but also attempts at religious conversion. The case, filed on April 25, names individuals Farhan Ali, Shamsuddin aka Saad, Sahil Khan, Nabeel, Ali Khan, and Abrar. Future demolition of another accused's property awaits judicial proceedings.

