Left Menu

Demolition Drive Targets Accused in Student Blackmail Case

Authorities demolished illegally constructed houses belonging to two individuals accused of rape and blackmailing college students in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Amidst heavy police presence, the demolition proceeded following rules. Further action against another suspect's property is pending a court hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:26 IST
Demolition Drive Targets Accused in Student Blackmail Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal and municipal action, the unauthorized houses belonging to two men accused of rape and blackmail involving college students were demolished in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday. This decisive move followed their arrest, as confirmed by officials.

The demolition was carried out under a substantial police presence, beginning early in the morning after barricades were set up around the properties in the Arjun Nagar area the previous evening. Govindpura Sub-Divisional Magistrate Raveesh Srivastava ensured the demolitions were executed in adherence to government regulations, focusing on eradicating illegal encroachments.

Charges against the accused include not only rape and blackmail of three female students from a private college but also attempts at religious conversion. The case, filed on April 25, names individuals Farhan Ali, Shamsuddin aka Saad, Sahil Khan, Nabeel, Ali Khan, and Abrar. Future demolition of another accused's property awaits judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

 India
2
G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

 Global
3
Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

 India
4
Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025