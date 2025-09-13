London Braces for Clashes: Right-Wing and Anti-Racism Rallies Converge

London police are gearing up for potential clashes as right-wing, anti-immigrant protesters and opposing anti-racism demonstrators prepare for rival rallies. The 'Unite the Kingdom' march, led by activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, is set to converge near Waterloo Bridge.

A counter-rally organized by 'Stand Up To Racism' will coincide on Whitehall. Demonstrators are mourning American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, recently killed. Metropolitan Police will employ barriers and deploy 1,600 officers, 500 from other forces, due to multiple events that day.

Immigration overshadows the economy as the UK's political focus shifts, with PM Keir Starmer appointing a new interior minister amid criticism. More than 28,000 migrants arrived this year, intensifying the contentious immigration debate.

