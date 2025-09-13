Left Menu

London Braces for Clashes: Right-Wing and Anti-Racism Rallies Converge

London is on high alert as right-wing, anti-immigrant protesters led by Tommy Robinson and anti-racism demonstrators gear up for opposing rallies. Police will deploy extra officers to prevent clashes, while political tensions rise over immigration, overshadowing economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:37 IST
London Braces for Clashes: Right-Wing and Anti-Racism Rallies Converge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London police are gearing up for potential clashes as right-wing, anti-immigrant protesters and opposing anti-racism demonstrators prepare for rival rallies. The 'Unite the Kingdom' march, led by activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, is set to converge near Waterloo Bridge.

A counter-rally organized by 'Stand Up To Racism' will coincide on Whitehall. Demonstrators are mourning American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, recently killed. Metropolitan Police will employ barriers and deploy 1,600 officers, 500 from other forces, due to multiple events that day.

Immigration overshadows the economy as the UK's political focus shifts, with PM Keir Starmer appointing a new interior minister amid criticism. More than 28,000 migrants arrived this year, intensifying the contentious immigration debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

 India
2
G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

 Global
3
Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

 India
4
Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025