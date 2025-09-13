Auckland's Largest Pro-Palestinian Rally Amplifies Call for Sanctions
Thousands participated in Auckland's largest pro-Palestinian rally, the March for Humanity, advancing calls for sanctions on Israel. Organized by Aotearoa for Palestine amid the Gaza conflict, the event underscored growing local support for recognizing a Palestinian state, drawing mixed responses from New Zealand's Jewish community.
Amid escalating tensions in Gaza, Auckland saw its largest pro-Palestinian march, drawing thousands to the city's central areas on Saturday. Dubbed the 'March for Humanity', organizers claimed participation figures as high as 50,000, though police estimates suggested around 20,000 attended.
The protest highlighted growing local support for Palestinian recognition, urging New Zealand's government to consider sanctions against Israel. The peaceful nature of the march was praised, even as calls for sanctions drew criticism from leaders of New Zealand's Jewish community.
Ben Kepes, representing the New Zealand Jewish Council, appreciated the peaceful protest but criticized the call for sanctions, emphasizing that such measures neglect recent attacks on Israel. Meanwhile, the debate continues as New Zealand assesses its stance on the recognition of a Palestinian state.
