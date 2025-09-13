Kerala's Bold Move: Tackling Human-Wildlife Conflicts with a Landmark Bill
The Kerala government has approved a draft bill amending the Wildlife Protection Act to address human-animal conflicts. This groundbreaking state-level amendment empowers local authorities to act swiftly against wildlife encroaching inhabited areas, differing from the central law. The bill gains significance amid upcoming elections.
In a landmark move, the Kerala government has approved a draft bill aimed at amending the state's Wildlife Protection Act to reduce increasing human-animal conflicts. The legislation was greenlit during a special cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The proposed amendment allows the Chief Wildlife Warden to authorize immediate action against wild animals that pose threats to human safety, a first-of-its-kind change to the central law. Forest Minister A K Saseendran highlighted that the bill streamlines processes while ensuring necessary protections for vulnerable species.
The bill, having implications for the upcoming local and assembly elections, addresses the long-standing demands of residents affected by wildlife encroachments. This decisive step reflects the government's dual commitment to protecting human lives and preserving wildlife.