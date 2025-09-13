Crackdown on High-End Car Theft Racket in Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a luxury car theft racket, arresting six individuals involved in the operation, officials reported on Saturday.

The gang, allegedly run by Kazim Husain, a known offender, targeted high-value vehicles and sold them in areas where vehicle verification was lax, officials revealed.

Police have recovered four luxury vehicles worth over Rs 1 crore, along with equipment such as master keys, fake number plates, and counterfeit registration documents, intensifying efforts to capture remaining gang members.

