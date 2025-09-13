Left Menu

Crackdown on High-End Car Theft Racket in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested six men implicated in a sophisticated vehicle theft operation. This group specialized in stealing luxury cars and selling them in regions with inadequate verification checks. The arrests led to the recovery of four stolen cars and various tools used in altering their identities.

Updated: 13-09-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a luxury car theft racket, arresting six individuals involved in the operation, officials reported on Saturday.

The gang, allegedly run by Kazim Husain, a known offender, targeted high-value vehicles and sold them in areas where vehicle verification was lax, officials revealed.

Police have recovered four luxury vehicles worth over Rs 1 crore, along with equipment such as master keys, fake number plates, and counterfeit registration documents, intensifying efforts to capture remaining gang members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

