Crisis and Care: Lessons from Nepal's Unrest

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged for proactive problem-solving in governance, drawing lessons from recent violent unrest in Nepal. At an event Saturday, he noted how neglecting minor issues can lead to bigger problems, citing the situation in the neighboring Himalayan nation as a case in point.

During his address at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Adityanath highlighted that politicians, like doctors, must show sensitivity and patience in resolving public grievances. He emphasized the need for healthcare facilities to promptly address issues, such as ambulance provision and blood availability, to prevent them from growing into significant challenges.

The Nepali unrest, sparked initially by a government ban on social media, escalated into a broader protest over corruption and political indifference, ultimately causing the fall of the K P Sharma Oli government. Subsequent violence led to torching of significant buildings and installations. The turmoil ended with former chief justice Sushila Karki's appointment as the interim Prime Minister.