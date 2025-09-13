Left Menu

Crisis and Care: Lessons from Nepal's Unrest

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drew parallels between recent unrest in Nepal and the need for proactive problem-solving in governance. He stressed sensitivity in addressing public grievances and highlighted the importance of prompt solutions, especially in healthcare settings where small issues can escalate into larger problems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:47 IST
Crisis and Care: Lessons from Nepal's Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged for proactive problem-solving in governance, drawing lessons from recent violent unrest in Nepal. At an event Saturday, he noted how neglecting minor issues can lead to bigger problems, citing the situation in the neighboring Himalayan nation as a case in point.

During his address at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Adityanath highlighted that politicians, like doctors, must show sensitivity and patience in resolving public grievances. He emphasized the need for healthcare facilities to promptly address issues, such as ambulance provision and blood availability, to prevent them from growing into significant challenges.

The Nepali unrest, sparked initially by a government ban on social media, escalated into a broader protest over corruption and political indifference, ultimately causing the fall of the K P Sharma Oli government. Subsequent violence led to torching of significant buildings and installations. The turmoil ended with former chief justice Sushila Karki's appointment as the interim Prime Minister.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

 India
2
Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

 Nepal
3
IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

 Global
4
Arunachal Launches Visionary Agri-Horticulture Policies

Arunachal Launches Visionary Agri-Horticulture Policies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025