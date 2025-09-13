Left Menu

Tragedy in Uttarkashi: Husband's Rage Ends in Wife's Death

A man, Vishnu Chauhan, has been arrested in Uttarkashi for allegedly killing his wife with a sickle and strangling her. The victim was found at her home in Bayana village, and the community is demanding justice. Chauhan has a history of domestic abuse and has been jailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:45 IST
Tragedy in Uttarkashi: Husband's Rage Ends in Wife's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has unfolded in Uttarkashi as a man allegedly killed his wife using a sharp weapon and strangulation, according to officials. The tragedy came to public attention on Friday when the 28-year-old victim was discovered unconscious in a pool of blood at her Bayana village home.

Vishnu Chauhan, the accused, fled the scene but was apprehended near the village later that night, authorities reported. Chauhan has been jailed following his court appearance on Saturday, with charges filed under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the victim's father's complaint.

The gruesome murder has sparked outrage among Maneri residents, who have protested, demanding swift and severe punishment for Chauhan. The police revealed that the accused had frequent arguments with his wife and attacked her in a rage. His arrest history also includes an incident in March for domestic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

 India
2
Navigating the Delicate Balance: Maternal Autonomy vs. Foetal Rights

Navigating the Delicate Balance: Maternal Autonomy vs. Foetal Rights

 India
3
Dibang Shakti: Indian Army's Tactical Triumph in Arunachal's Terrains

Dibang Shakti: Indian Army's Tactical Triumph in Arunachal's Terrains

 India
4
Supreme Court to Rule on Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

Supreme Court to Rule on Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025