Tragedy in Uttarkashi: Husband's Rage Ends in Wife's Death

A shocking incident has unfolded in Uttarkashi as a man allegedly killed his wife using a sharp weapon and strangulation, according to officials. The tragedy came to public attention on Friday when the 28-year-old victim was discovered unconscious in a pool of blood at her Bayana village home.

Vishnu Chauhan, the accused, fled the scene but was apprehended near the village later that night, authorities reported. Chauhan has been jailed following his court appearance on Saturday, with charges filed under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the victim's father's complaint.

The gruesome murder has sparked outrage among Maneri residents, who have protested, demanding swift and severe punishment for Chauhan. The police revealed that the accused had frequent arguments with his wife and attacked her in a rage. His arrest history also includes an incident in March for domestic violence.

