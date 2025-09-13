Congress Demands Revocation of South Mumbai Plot Sale to RBI

The Congress has demanded that the Maharashtra government revoke the sale of a south Mumbai plot, formerly home to political party offices, sold to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The party has threatened legal action if the sale is not reversed.

Senior spokesperson Sachin Sawant labeled the transaction as arbitrary, accusing the government of reneging on assurances to political parties. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) executed a sale deed for the 16,842-sqmt plot at Nariman Point to the RBI for approximately Rs 3,471.82 crore, to fund the Metro-3 corridor.

Sawant claims the land's market value is around Rs 5,200 crore, implying a loss of Rs 1,800 crore to the state. He cited past assurances for new office spaces post-project, which he says have been ignored. The Maharashtra Congress has warned the government and MMRC of legal action if promises are not honored.

