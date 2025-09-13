Left Menu

Unveiling the Cyberabad Gruesome Murder Mystery

The Cyberabad Police solved a brutal murder case involving the killing of Renuka Agarwal by two domestic helpers in Kukatpally. The crime, motivated by robbery, saw the suspects flee to Ranchi with stolen items, only to be arrested by police. CCTV evidence and confessions led to the arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift breakthrough, Cyberabad Police have cracked the chilling murder case of Renuka Agarwal, a 50-year-old homemaker brutally killed in her Kukatpally apartment. The police arrested three individuals, including two domestic helpers, who conspired the crime for financial gain.

The tragic incident that took place on September 10 unfolded in a high-rise complex when the victim's family left for work. The accused, identified as Harsh Kumar and Roshan, tied Agarwal, struck her with a pressure cooker, and ultimately took her life.

Post-murder, the suspects looted valuables, cash, and watches before fleeing to Ranchi. Police traced the culprits through CCTV footage, revealing their involvement. The assailants confessed, leading to their arrest and recovery of the stolen goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

