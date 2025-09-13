Elephant Theft Mystery Unfolds in Jharkhand
An unusual case of elephant theft has surfaced in Jharkhand's Palamu district. A complaint was filed by Narendra Kumar Shukla from Uttar Pradesh, claiming his elephant disappeared while in the care of a mahout. Authorities are investigating after the animal went missing in the Palamu area.
In a peculiar turn of events, an elephant reportedly en route from Ranchi to Mirzapur has been allegedly stolen in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Narendra Kumar Shukla of Uttar Pradesh lodged a complaint when his elephant and the caretaker went missing, according to local law enforcement.
The animal was last seen in the Jorkat area, but after extensive search efforts yielded no results, Shukla provided the authorities with the elephant's license information to aid in the investigation. Medininagar Divisional Forest Officer Satyam Kumar noted the owner initially brought the elephant to Ranchi due to a fodder shortage in Palamu.
Subsequently, the elephant was entrusted to a local mahout who is now unaccounted for alongside the animal. The forest department has dispatched an officer to cooperate with local police as the search for the missing elephant continues.
