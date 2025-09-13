Smuggling Clash: Fire Exchange Injures Two in Tripura's Border Village
Two people were injured after BSF personnel fired shots in self-defense to thwart a smuggling attempt in Tripura's Sepahijala district. The encounter occurred in the Putia area, known for smuggling activities. One individual was hospitalized with bullet wounds, highlighting ongoing smuggling challenges at this border hotspot.
In a grim reminder of the ongoing smuggling challenges along India's border with Bangladesh, two individuals were injured after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire in self-defense in Tripura's Sepahijala district.
The confrontation occurred in the village of Putia, a notorious smuggling corridor. According to officials, BSF jawans were met with aggression by suspected smugglers, prompting a defensive response that left one person injured. Another smuggler sustained injuries while attempting to flee.
The individual with gunshot wounds received initial treatment at a local facility before being transferred to GB Hospital. This incident underscores the persistent smuggling issues in the region, where contraband and rice are frequently trafficked across the border, leading to numerous casualties over the past decade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
