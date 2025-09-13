Left Menu

Reward Announced for Information on Missing Constable Subhamitra Sahoo

The Odisha Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for information on missing traffic constable Subhamitra Sahoo, last seen on September 6. Her family, suspecting abduction, has sought help from the Commissioner of Police. The informant's identity will be protected.

In an effort to locate missing traffic constable Subhamitra Sahoo, the Odisha Police announced a Rs 25,000 reward for any credible information on her whereabouts. Sahoo, a young constable posted in Bhubaneswar, has been missing since leaving for duty on September 6.

The public appeal for information was broadcast on social media by Bhubaneswar's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jagmohan Meena, who assured that the identity of any informants would remain confidential.

With suspicions of a possible abduction, Sahoo's family has enlisted the support of the Commissioner of Police following a complaint lodged with local authorities. The community remains on alert as the search continues.

