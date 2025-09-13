Reward Announced for Information on Missing Constable Subhamitra Sahoo

In an effort to locate missing traffic constable Subhamitra Sahoo, the Odisha Police announced a Rs 25,000 reward for any credible information on her whereabouts. Sahoo, a young constable posted in Bhubaneswar, has been missing since leaving for duty on September 6.

The public appeal for information was broadcast on social media by Bhubaneswar's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jagmohan Meena, who assured that the identity of any informants would remain confidential.

With suspicions of a possible abduction, Sahoo's family has enlisted the support of the Commissioner of Police following a complaint lodged with local authorities. The community remains on alert as the search continues.