Former Gujarat Official Arrested for Corruption

In a significant anti-corruption operation, Santosh Parulkar, a former assistant director with the Gujarat State Land Development Corporation, was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday for possessing assets vastly disproportionate to his known income sources.

The official, who retired as a Class 2 officer in the state government company, allegedly acquired disproportionate assets totaling Rs 2,35,59,066 from January 2011 to March 2018, as per an ACB release.

Further investigation revealed Parulkar misused his public servant position for financial gain, with his illegal assets amounting to 112.20 percent of his legitimate earnings. His arrest followed a registered FIR in Tapi under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

