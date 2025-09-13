Bihar Police Seize Arms Cache in Bhojpur
Bihar Police arrested two individuals in Bhojpur district and discovered a large cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, pistols, and revolvers. The raid also yielded 76 live cartridges. Initial investigations suggest the suspects were involved in extortion activities in the Shahpur locality.
13-09-2025
- Country:
- India
Bihar Police successfully arrested two suspects from the Bhojpur district on Saturday. During the operation, they seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition, officials reported.
The seized items included an AK-47 assault rifle, along with pistols and revolvers. Additionally, 76 live cartridges were recovered from the accused's property.
According to an official release, the arrests were made after police acted on a tip-off. Preliminary investigations unveiled that the suspects were extorting money in the Shahpur locality.
