Bihar Police Seize Arms Cache in Bhojpur

Bihar Police successfully arrested two suspects from the Bhojpur district on Saturday. During the operation, they seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition, officials reported.

The seized items included an AK-47 assault rifle, along with pistols and revolvers. Additionally, 76 live cartridges were recovered from the accused's property.

According to an official release, the arrests were made after police acted on a tip-off. Preliminary investigations unveiled that the suspects were extorting money in the Shahpur locality.