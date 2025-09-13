Left Menu

Bihar Police Seize Arms Cache in Bhojpur

Bihar Police arrested two individuals in Bhojpur district and discovered a large cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, pistols, and revolvers. The raid also yielded 76 live cartridges. Initial investigations suggest the suspects were involved in extortion activities in the Shahpur locality.

Bihar Police successfully arrested two suspects from the Bhojpur district on Saturday. During the operation, they seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition, officials reported.

The seized items included an AK-47 assault rifle, along with pistols and revolvers. Additionally, 76 live cartridges were recovered from the accused's property.

According to an official release, the arrests were made after police acted on a tip-off. Preliminary investigations unveiled that the suspects were extorting money in the Shahpur locality.

