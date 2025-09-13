Massive Rally: Unite the Kingdom March Sparks Tensions in London

In a significant demonstration, over 100,000 protesters flooded the streets of central London on Saturday, carrying the flags of England, Britain, and other nations. The 'Unite the Kingdom' march, spearheaded by anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson, marked one of the largest right-wing rallies in the UK's recent history.

The Metropolitan Police reported that the march drew around 110,000 participants, who remained separated from a nearby 'Stand Up to Racism' counter-protest comprised of approximately 5,000 attendees. Despite efforts to maintain order, incidents occurred as protesters attempted to breach police barriers to confront opposing groups.

Robinson, promoting the event as a celebration of free speech, garnered a diverse array of supporters, some bearing placards with anti-immigrant sentiments. The march took place amid heightened tensions in Britain, with rising immigration concerns overshadowing other political issues like the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)