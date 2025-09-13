Left Menu

Massive Rally: Unite the Kingdom March Sparks Tensions in London

Over 100,000 protesters gathered in London for the 'Unite the Kingdom' march led by Tommy Robinson. The event aimed to promote free speech and protest against immigration, amidst heavy police presence and counter-protests. Robinson's movement saw a mix of national flags and support for conservative figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:12 IST
In a significant demonstration, over 100,000 protesters flooded the streets of central London on Saturday, carrying the flags of England, Britain, and other nations. The 'Unite the Kingdom' march, spearheaded by anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson, marked one of the largest right-wing rallies in the UK's recent history.

The Metropolitan Police reported that the march drew around 110,000 participants, who remained separated from a nearby 'Stand Up to Racism' counter-protest comprised of approximately 5,000 attendees. Despite efforts to maintain order, incidents occurred as protesters attempted to breach police barriers to confront opposing groups.

Robinson, promoting the event as a celebration of free speech, garnered a diverse array of supporters, some bearing placards with anti-immigrant sentiments. The march took place amid heightened tensions in Britain, with rising immigration concerns overshadowing other political issues like the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

