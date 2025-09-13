Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Misconduct

A police inspector from Jajpur district in Odisha has been suspended due to allegations of serious misconduct and negligence, officials reported on Saturday.

The officer faces disciplinary proceedings after being accused of illegally detaining a businessman for three days and demanding money for his release. Following an inquiry, she was relocated to the district's police headquarters.

During the suspension period, the inspector will receive subsistence and dearness allowances in accordance with the regulations, the official order stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)