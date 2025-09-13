Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Misconduct
A lady police inspector in Odisha's Jajpur district has been suspended for alleged misconduct and negligence. Accused of illegally detaining a businessman and extorting money, she's now under disciplinary investigation. During suspension, she will receive subsistence and dearness allowances.
A police inspector from Jajpur district in Odisha has been suspended due to allegations of serious misconduct and negligence, officials reported on Saturday.
The officer faces disciplinary proceedings after being accused of illegally detaining a businessman for three days and demanding money for his release. Following an inquiry, she was relocated to the district's police headquarters.
During the suspension period, the inspector will receive subsistence and dearness allowances in accordance with the regulations, the official order stated.
