Left Menu

Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Misconduct

A lady police inspector in Odisha's Jajpur district has been suspended for alleged misconduct and negligence. Accused of illegally detaining a businessman and extorting money, she's now under disciplinary investigation. During suspension, she will receive subsistence and dearness allowances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:56 IST
Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police inspector from Jajpur district in Odisha has been suspended due to allegations of serious misconduct and negligence, officials reported on Saturday.

The officer faces disciplinary proceedings after being accused of illegally detaining a businessman for three days and demanding money for his release. Following an inquiry, she was relocated to the district's police headquarters.

During the suspension period, the inspector will receive subsistence and dearness allowances in accordance with the regulations, the official order stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

 Global
2
Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

 India
3
Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

 United Arab Emirates
4
DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025