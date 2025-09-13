High Turnout Marks Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025

On the first day of the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025, a turnout of over 72% was recorded. More than 76,800 candidates participated in the exam, held across 280 centers statewide, according to officials.

Bipin Kumar Pandey, the Additional Director General of Police overseeing the Recruitment and Promotion Board, reported that 1,05,846 candidates had submitted applications for the recruitment process. The drive is aimed at filling 10,000 positions, including 1,469 designated for telecommunication constables.

The examination process implemented strict measures to ensure transparency and curb any fraudulent activities. The examination continues on Sunday, with two shifts scheduled to accommodate more than 400,000 candidates across 21 districts.