High Turnout Marks Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025
Over 72% of applicants attended the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025, held on its first day. Authorities ensured transparency with strict measures against malpractices. The exam is for constable roles in telecommunication, IT, and driving, covering 10,000 vacancies. It continues across multiple districts in two shifts.
- Country:
- India
On the first day of the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025, a turnout of over 72% was recorded. More than 76,800 candidates participated in the exam, held across 280 centers statewide, according to officials.
Bipin Kumar Pandey, the Additional Director General of Police overseeing the Recruitment and Promotion Board, reported that 1,05,846 candidates had submitted applications for the recruitment process. The drive is aimed at filling 10,000 positions, including 1,469 designated for telecommunication constables.
The examination process implemented strict measures to ensure transparency and curb any fraudulent activities. The examination continues on Sunday, with two shifts scheduled to accommodate more than 400,000 candidates across 21 districts.
ALSO READ
Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya's Grand Festival of Lights
INS Trikand Strengthens Ties in Egypt, Joins Bright Star 2025 Multilateral Drill
Vingegaard Edges Closer to 2025 Vuelta a Espana Triumph
Vingegaard's Spectacular Victory Secures Vuelta a Espana 2025 Title
African Leaders at NES 2025 Urge Governance Reforms, Integration for Growth