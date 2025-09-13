Left Menu

Eastern Europe on High Alert: Russian Drones Breach Airspace

Romania deployed fighter jets when a drone breached its airspace amid a Russian attack near the Ukrainian border. This incident follows Poland's airspace breach by Russian drones, prompting increased NATO defensive measures. Despite legislative approval, Romania's drone defense lacks full enforcement rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:27 IST
Romania escalated its air defense measures on Saturday as a drone entered its airspace during a Russian assault targeting Ukrainian infrastructure near the border, according to the defense ministry.

The incident, similar to recent events in Poland, led to heightened security measures across the region. Poland also deployed aircraft and temporarily closed an airport in Lublin after intercepting Russian drones, backed by NATO.

Romania's defense ministry reported the deployment of F-16 jets to counter the drone threat, warning residents in Tulcea County. With ongoing airspace breaches, NATO announced plans to bolster Eastern Europe's defenses, while Romanian lawmakers push for enforcement of new drone shoot-down laws.

