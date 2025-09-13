Poland Boosts Air Security Amid Rising Drone Threats

In a decisive response to growing regional threats, Polish and allied aircraft conducted a preventive operation in the country's airspace on Saturday. The actions were prompted by the looming danger of drone strikes emanating from Ukraine, leading to the temporary closure of Lublin Airport, according to authorities.

The alert came just days after Russian drones infiltrated Polish airspace, prompting NATO intervention with fighter jets. The Polish military emphasized the preventative nature of the operations to secure national airspace and ensure citizen safety. The situation raised renewed concerns over the potential expansion of Russia's prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the air operations. Despite Russia's claims of non-aggression and Belarus attributing the drone movements to jamming, European leaders suspect deliberate Russian provocations. Meanwhile, Romania also took preventive measures, deploying F-16s to intercept a drone that briefly intruded its airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)