Left Menu

Poland Boosts Air Security Amid Rising Drone Threats

Polish and allied aircraft mobilized in Polish airspace due to drone threats from Ukraine, temporarily closing Lublin Airport. The high-alert operation, following Russian drones crossing Polish territory, highlighted regional tensions. Preventive measures focused on securing airspace and citizens, with similar activities observed in Romania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 13-09-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 23:23 IST
Poland Boosts Air Security Amid Rising Drone Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a decisive response to growing regional threats, Polish and allied aircraft conducted a preventive operation in the country's airspace on Saturday. The actions were prompted by the looming danger of drone strikes emanating from Ukraine, leading to the temporary closure of Lublin Airport, according to authorities.

The alert came just days after Russian drones infiltrated Polish airspace, prompting NATO intervention with fighter jets. The Polish military emphasized the preventative nature of the operations to secure national airspace and ensure citizen safety. The situation raised renewed concerns over the potential expansion of Russia's prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the air operations. Despite Russia's claims of non-aggression and Belarus attributing the drone movements to jamming, European leaders suspect deliberate Russian provocations. Meanwhile, Romania also took preventive measures, deploying F-16s to intercept a drone that briefly intruded its airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
International Fake Passport Racket Busted at Mumbai Airport

International Fake Passport Racket Busted at Mumbai Airport

 India
2
Sri Lanka Triumphs in Asia Cup Opener with Nissanka's Half-Century

Sri Lanka Triumphs in Asia Cup Opener with Nissanka's Half-Century

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Secures Victory Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

Sri Lanka Secures Victory Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
4
Mbappé Leads 10-Man Real Madrid to Victory Against Real Sociedad

Mbappé Leads 10-Man Real Madrid to Victory Against Real Sociedad

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025