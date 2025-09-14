Fugitive Caught After 7-Year Manhunt for Lecturer's Murder

Rajasthan Police officials announced the arrest of Santosh Gurjar, the main accused in the 2018 murder case of lecturer Neetu Gurjar, after nearly seven years on the run. Local authorities confirmed that Gurjar, 32, was captured in Andhra Pradesh, putting an end to the long-standing manhunt.

The accused, who hails from Jagdishpura near Hindaun, had managed to evade capture by frequently changing locations and assuming fake identities while working as a labourer across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, according to police reports. Acting on a crucial tip-off, a special police team successfully tracked him down to Thulluru village near Vijayawada.

According to Karauli Superintendent of Police, Lokesh Sonwal, upon the arrival of the police team, Gurjar attempted to escape by running towards a nearby forest but was pursued and apprehended after a kilometer-long chase. He is set to be transferred to Todabhim police for further investigation into the premeditated murder case that claimed the life of Neetu Gurjar in 2018.