Left Menu

Fugitive Caught After 7-Year Manhunt for Lecturer's Murder

Rajasthan Police arrested Santosh Gurjar, the main suspect in the 2018 murder of lecturer Neetu Gurjar. Gurjar evaded arrest for nearly seven years by using fake identities across southern India. A special police team apprehended him in Andhra Pradesh, ending a long-standing manhunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-09-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 00:10 IST
Fugitive Caught After 7-Year Manhunt for Lecturer's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Police officials announced the arrest of Santosh Gurjar, the main accused in the 2018 murder case of lecturer Neetu Gurjar, after nearly seven years on the run. Local authorities confirmed that Gurjar, 32, was captured in Andhra Pradesh, putting an end to the long-standing manhunt.

The accused, who hails from Jagdishpura near Hindaun, had managed to evade capture by frequently changing locations and assuming fake identities while working as a labourer across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, according to police reports. Acting on a crucial tip-off, a special police team successfully tracked him down to Thulluru village near Vijayawada.

According to Karauli Superintendent of Police, Lokesh Sonwal, upon the arrival of the police team, Gurjar attempted to escape by running towards a nearby forest but was pursued and apprehended after a kilometer-long chase. He is set to be transferred to Todabhim police for further investigation into the premeditated murder case that claimed the life of Neetu Gurjar in 2018.

TRENDING

1
PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

 Global
3
Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer Urban Living

Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer U...

 India
4
Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Political Violence

Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Polit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025