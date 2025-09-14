PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP MLA Waheed Para has raised concerns over what he describes as the 'misuse' of the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the need for a serious rethink on the application of this law, which allows detention without trial for up to two years in some cases.

Para's comments come in response to the detention of AAP MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, under the PSA. This move has led to significant unrest in the region, with protests erupting in Doda and authorities responding by imposing prohibitory measures, including internet shutdowns.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Para stated that political representatives in the region had contested elections with the aim of repealing such 'black laws.' He urged fellow politicians to vocalize their opposition to the law's misuse, emphasizing the importance of public advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)