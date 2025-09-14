Left Menu

Drone Intrusions Stir NATO Tensions in Eastern Europe

Romania deployed fighter jets to counter a drone violating its airspace amid Russian strikes in Ukraine, reflecting rising tensions. Polish and NATO forces responded to similar threats. Sweden condemned the breach as a NATO violation. Romanian and Ukrainian officials urge increased defense measures against Russian incursions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 02:15 IST
Drone Intrusions Stir NATO Tensions in Eastern Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Romania scrambled fighter jets Saturday as a drone breached its airspace during Russian attacks near Ukraine's border, the defense ministry reported. Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu confirmed that F-16 pilots nearly intercepted the low-flying drone before it exited to Ukraine. Poland also responded by closing Lublin airport, reflecting regional tensions.

Following repeated incidents of Russian drone fragments landing in Romania, the country, a NATO member, deployed two F-16 and two Eurofighter jets alongside German air policing missions. This action led to warnings for Tulcea residents near the Danube and Ukrainian border to seek cover, underscoring the heightened threat environment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted on social media that the drone penetrated 10 kilometers into Romanian territory. He called for sanctions against Russia due to its escalatory actions. Meanwhile, Romania seeks to enforce a recently approved law permitting drone interceptions during peacetime, pending final regulatory approvals.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Deportations Stir Criticism on US-Ghana Agreement

Controversial Deportations Stir Criticism on US-Ghana Agreement

 Global
2
Fatal Shooting of Activist Charlie Kirk Spurs National Debate on Political Violence

Fatal Shooting of Activist Charlie Kirk Spurs National Debate on Political V...

 Global
3
Gas Leak Explosion Rocks Madrid: 25 Injured

Gas Leak Explosion Rocks Madrid: 25 Injured

 Spain
4
Global Health Advances: A Legislative Surge and Medical Innovations

Global Health Advances: A Legislative Surge and Medical Innovations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025