Drone Intrusions Stir NATO Tensions in Eastern Europe

Romania scrambled fighter jets Saturday as a drone breached its airspace during Russian attacks near Ukraine's border, the defense ministry reported. Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu confirmed that F-16 pilots nearly intercepted the low-flying drone before it exited to Ukraine. Poland also responded by closing Lublin airport, reflecting regional tensions.

Following repeated incidents of Russian drone fragments landing in Romania, the country, a NATO member, deployed two F-16 and two Eurofighter jets alongside German air policing missions. This action led to warnings for Tulcea residents near the Danube and Ukrainian border to seek cover, underscoring the heightened threat environment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted on social media that the drone penetrated 10 kilometers into Romanian territory. He called for sanctions against Russia due to its escalatory actions. Meanwhile, Romania seeks to enforce a recently approved law permitting drone interceptions during peacetime, pending final regulatory approvals.