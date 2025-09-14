Controversial Deportations Stir Criticism on US-Ghana Agreement

A United States judge has questioned the actions of President Donald Trump's administration regarding the recent deportation of Nigerian and Gambian migrants to Ghana. Judge Tanya Chutkan, based in Washington, D.C., expressed concern about the legality of the move, suggesting it circumvented existing U.S. immigration laws.

An emergency hearing was scheduled after legal representatives for some of the migrants argued that their clients could face torture or persecution if returned to their home countries. The deportations appear to be part of an agreement with Ghana to accept West African deportees, according to Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama.

Critics, including opposition lawmakers in Ghana, have called for the suspension of the agreement. Concerns have been raised about the perception of Ghana aligning with a US immigration policy deemed harsh and discriminatory by opponents. The deportations continue to draw legal, political, and human rights scrutiny.