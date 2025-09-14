Left Menu

Intense Week in American Politics: Shootings, Policies, and Investigations

The recent news in the U.S. involves multiple critical domestic issues, including the deadly shooting of activist Charlie Kirk, legal challenges against Trump administration policies, and notable discussions about the future Federal Reserve chair. In addition, Southwest Airlines announces new battery regulations, and the EPA plans to end mandatory greenhouse emission reporting.

Updated: 14-09-2025 05:24 IST
The United States witnessed a fraught week in politics and justice as the nation mourned the murder of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, prompting leaders to warn about the proper recognition of his passing. The suspect in the case, Tyler Robinson, was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt, intensifying discussions on political violence in the country.

In parallel, President Trump's administration faced judicial setbacks. A Rhode Island judge blocked the Department of Housing and Urban Development from awarding $75 million in grants based on Trump's policies. Additionally, the EPA proposed ending mandatory greenhouse gas reporting, raising environmental transparency concerns.

There were also significant developments in the economy. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent continued talks to find the next Federal Reserve chair, with a meeting with BlackRock's Rick Rieder. Meanwhile, Union Pacific's CEO met with Trump to discuss a potential massive railroad merger, signaling potential shifts in the transport sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

