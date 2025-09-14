Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Nab Key Suspect in 2018 Neetu Gurjar Murder Case

The Rajasthan Police captured Santosh Gurjar, the primary suspect in the murder of lecturer Neetu Gurjar, from Andhra Pradesh. Santosh, who evaded arrest for years by changing locations and identities, was apprehended after a chase. The murder, initially thought to be an accident, was later deemed premeditated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-09-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 08:23 IST
Rajasthan Police Nab Key Suspect in 2018 Neetu Gurjar Murder Case
murder
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan Police have apprehended the prime suspect in the 2018 murder case of lecturer Neetu Gurjar. Officials confirmed that Santosh Gurjar, 32, who had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his capture, was arrested in Andhra Pradesh.

Santosh, a native of Jagdishpura, had eluded law enforcement by frequently moving and assuming false identities while working as a laborer in various states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Acting on intelligence, a special police team located him in Thulluru village, near Vijayawada.

Upon the arrival of the police, Santosh attempted to escape into the nearby forest but was captured after a brief chase. He is set to be handed over to the Todabhim police for further investigation into the case, where the murder of Neetu Gurjar was initially disguised as a vehicular accident but later uncovered as premeditated.

TRENDING

1
NHRC Demands Action on Journalist's Assault in Assam

NHRC Demands Action on Journalist's Assault in Assam

 India
2
All Blacks Face Turbulence After Historic Loss to South Africa

All Blacks Face Turbulence After Historic Loss to South Africa

 Global
3
Tensions Rise in South China Sea As China Warns Philippines

Tensions Rise in South China Sea As China Warns Philippines

 Global
4
Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Commitment Amidst Legal Battle

Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Commitment Amidst Legal Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025