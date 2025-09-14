Rajasthan Police Nab Key Suspect in 2018 Neetu Gurjar Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan Police have apprehended the prime suspect in the 2018 murder case of lecturer Neetu Gurjar. Officials confirmed that Santosh Gurjar, 32, who had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his capture, was arrested in Andhra Pradesh.

Santosh, a native of Jagdishpura, had eluded law enforcement by frequently moving and assuming false identities while working as a laborer in various states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Acting on intelligence, a special police team located him in Thulluru village, near Vijayawada.

Upon the arrival of the police, Santosh attempted to escape into the nearby forest but was captured after a brief chase. He is set to be handed over to the Todabhim police for further investigation into the case, where the murder of Neetu Gurjar was initially disguised as a vehicular accident but later uncovered as premeditated.