Rajasthan Police Nab Key Suspect in 2018 Neetu Gurjar Murder Case
The Rajasthan Police captured Santosh Gurjar, the primary suspect in the murder of lecturer Neetu Gurjar, from Andhra Pradesh. Santosh, who evaded arrest for years by changing locations and identities, was apprehended after a chase. The murder, initially thought to be an accident, was later deemed premeditated.
In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan Police have apprehended the prime suspect in the 2018 murder case of lecturer Neetu Gurjar. Officials confirmed that Santosh Gurjar, 32, who had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his capture, was arrested in Andhra Pradesh.
Santosh, a native of Jagdishpura, had eluded law enforcement by frequently moving and assuming false identities while working as a laborer in various states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Acting on intelligence, a special police team located him in Thulluru village, near Vijayawada.
Upon the arrival of the police, Santosh attempted to escape into the nearby forest but was captured after a brief chase. He is set to be handed over to the Todabhim police for further investigation into the case, where the murder of Neetu Gurjar was initially disguised as a vehicular accident but later uncovered as premeditated.
