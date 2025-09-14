Left Menu

Cops in Collusion: Drug Peddling Scandal Shakes Bengaluru Police

Eleven police personnel, including an inspector, are suspended for allegedly collaborating with drug peddlers. The racket was uncovered when police apprehended six peddlers selling banned sedatives. Investigations revealed regular exchanges between peddlers and policemen, involving monthly 'protection money' and social gatherings, enabling unchecked criminal activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-09-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 09:04 IST
A high-profile scandal has emerged within the Bengaluru police department as eleven personnel, including Chamarajapet inspector T Manjanna, face suspension amidst a departmental inquiry. The officers are accused of colluding with drug peddlers, tarnishing the force's integrity.

The illicit activities came to light on August 22, during a sting operation by Rajarajeshwari Nagar police. Six drug peddlers were apprehended while attempting to sell banned sedative tablets to unsuspecting customers, among them students. A significant haul of around 1,000 prohibited tablets was confiscated.

Further investigations have unraveled a disturbing pattern of misconduct. Evidence suggests that the accused officers maintained regular contact with the peddlers, collecting 'protection money' monthly and attending social gatherings with them. This inappropriate liaison reportedly facilitated the illegal drug trade across the city's west division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

