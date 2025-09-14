Tragic Double Murder Shocks Ramnagar: Brothers Shot Dead
In a tragic incident in Ramnagar, two brothers were killed by unidentified assailants. Shahjahan and Jahangir were attacked by gunmen on motorcycles while returning home. Shahjahan died immediately, and Jahangir succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 14-09-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 10:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking event in Ramnagar, two brothers were fatally shot by unidentified assailants. The incident occurred as the siblings were returning home, police reported.
Superintendent of Police Dr. Kaustubh confirmed that Shahjahan, aged 60, and Jahangir, 48, residents of Majhgawan village, fell victim to gunmen on motorcycles.
Shahjahan was killed instantly, while Jahangir succumbed to his injuries during transport to the hospital. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem, while the motive remains unknown as investigations continue.
