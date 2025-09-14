Tragic Double Murder Shocks Ramnagar: Brothers Shot Dead

In a shocking event in Ramnagar, two brothers were fatally shot by unidentified assailants. The incident occurred as the siblings were returning home, police reported.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Kaustubh confirmed that Shahjahan, aged 60, and Jahangir, 48, residents of Majhgawan village, fell victim to gunmen on motorcycles.

Shahjahan was killed instantly, while Jahangir succumbed to his injuries during transport to the hospital. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem, while the motive remains unknown as investigations continue.