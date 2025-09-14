Judiciary Shuffle: Madras HC's Justice Sundar Elevated to Manipur Chief Justice

Justice M Sundar of the Madras High Court has officially been promoted to serve as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, effective immediately. This announcement was made by the law ministry on Sunday, following the retirement of his predecessor, Chief Justice Kempaiah Somashekar.

The Supreme Court collegium recently recommended elevations for three high court justices as part of a judicial reshuffle. Justice Sundar's elevation was part of this broader list of recommendations which included Justice Pavankumar B Bajanthri to lead the Patna High Court and Justice Soumen Sen to head the Meghalaya High Court.

The routine reshuffling of high court justices highlights the retirement policies set by the judiciary, where high court judges step down at age 62, while Supreme Court judges retire at 65. This latest round of promotions ensures a seamless transition in the judiciary's upper echelons.

(With inputs from agencies.)