Tragic Incident in Doda: Young Man's Life Ends in Suicide
A 26-year-old man named Ravinder Katoch allegedly committed suicide in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. He used his father's licensed rifle to shoot himself. Authorities have commenced investigations. The motive for his actions remains unclear. The body was sent for postmortem before being returned to the family.
A tragic incident unfolded in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, where a young man reportedly ended his own life. The incident involved 26-year-old Ravinder Katoch, who is believed to have used his father's licensed rifle to commit suicide, according to police reports.
Authorities have begun inquest proceedings to uncover the circumstances that led to this devastating event. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Anand confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with a focus on determining the details surrounding the incident.
Katoch's body was transported to Government Medical College, Doda, for a postmortem examination. The motive behind his drastic action remains unknown, leaving the grieving family and officials searching for answers.
