Madhya Pradesh High Court Halts Criminal Case Live Streams Amid Misuse Concerns

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has temporarily halted live streaming of criminal case hearings due to misuse on social media. A PIL claims proceedings are shown in a bad light and used for creating misleading content. The court ensures proceedings remain viewable via Webex, without recording options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 14-09-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 11:58 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a temporary halt on live streaming of its criminal case hearings, following a PIL that raised concerns about the misuse of these streams on social media platforms.

The court's division bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf, instructed the registry to stop the live streaming immediately and instead make the proceedings accessible via an unrestricted Webex Link. However, they emphasized that no recording facilities should be available for viewers on this platform.

The interim order, effective from September 15, comes as a response to allegations from Advocate Arihant Tiwari, who claimed that the court's proceedings were being distorted through clips, memes, and reels online, potentially damaging the court's image. The case is now scheduled for a hearing on September 25.

