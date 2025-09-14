Underground Warfare: Terrorists’ New Tactics in Jammu & Kashmir

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are adopting a new strategy by constructing underground bunkers in dense forests and elevated ridges, moving away from hiding in local houses, officials revealed. This shift, driven by diminishing local support, poses a fresh challenge to the Army and security agencies in the region.

During a recent encounter in Kulgam district, security forces discovered secret trenches with supplies and weapons, hinting at organized preparations. These tactics recall past militant strategies, revealing a troubling trend of well-established bunkers. The Army plans to refine its approach, potentially deploying drones and seismic sensors to detect and dismantle these hideouts.

Local intelligence reports indicate that terrorists are being directed from across the border to occupy high-altitude positions, evading detection from locals presumed to be informers. Security agencies are intensifying efforts, aiming to better intelligence operations and employ modern technology to neutralize threats effectively.

