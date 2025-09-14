Rwanda and Congo to Boost Mineral Supply Chains with U.S. Assistance

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo are set to collaborate with third-party nations, including the United States, to overhaul their mineral supply chains. This initiative is part of a wider peace agreement aimed at encouraging investment in the region, as per a draft of an economic framework obtained by Reuters.

The framework, a component of the peace deal, is currently under discussion among various stakeholders, including private entities, financing institutions, and donor nations, according to a source familiar with the process. The nations are expected to finalize the framework by October, preceding a signing by heads of state. The agreement expands on a previous outline set in August.

Key regulatory initiatives and reforms are outlined in the draft framework. These aim to mitigate risks for private sector investments and enhance transparency, including adopting guidelines from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. However, the timeline for implementation faces potential obstacles, as military operations and troop withdrawals have yet to commence.

