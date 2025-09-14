Left Menu

Rwanda and Congo to Boost Mineral Supply Chains with U.S. Assistance

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have agreed to collaborate with international partners, including the U.S., to enhance their mineral supply chains and implement reforms. The draft economic framework supports a peace deal aiming to attract Western investment and end regional conflict. Concerns remain about timeline challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:44 IST
Rwanda and Congo to Boost Mineral Supply Chains with U.S. Assistance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo are set to collaborate with third-party nations, including the United States, to overhaul their mineral supply chains. This initiative is part of a wider peace agreement aimed at encouraging investment in the region, as per a draft of an economic framework obtained by Reuters.

The framework, a component of the peace deal, is currently under discussion among various stakeholders, including private entities, financing institutions, and donor nations, according to a source familiar with the process. The nations are expected to finalize the framework by October, preceding a signing by heads of state. The agreement expands on a previous outline set in August.

Key regulatory initiatives and reforms are outlined in the draft framework. These aim to mitigate risks for private sector investments and enhance transparency, including adopting guidelines from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. However, the timeline for implementation faces potential obstacles, as military operations and troop withdrawals have yet to commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

 Russia
2
Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

 India
3
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

 India
4
Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025