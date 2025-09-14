Mysterious Death Unfolds in Delhi Hotel After Party
A man named Mohit Garg was found unconscious at a northeast Delhi hotel after a party, eventually declared dead. Initial investigations and forensic examinations are being conducted, with the cause of death pending until the post-mortem report is released. Police are questioning attendees.
- Country:
- India
A man was discovered unconscious in a northeast Delhi hotel room after hosting a party with friends, later declared dead by doctors. The incident occurred on Saturday night, raising concerns and prompts an ongoing investigation.
The deceased, identified as Mohit Garg from Brahmpuri, was found in his room. Emergency services were notified at approximately 9:30 p.m., and police responded promptly. Garg was transported to JPC Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Authorities are conducting a detailed examination of the scene, collecting forensic evidence, and interrogating individuals who attended the party. The post-mortem report is awaited for further clarity on Garg's unexplained death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
