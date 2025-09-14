Left Menu

Mysterious Death Unfolds in Delhi Hotel After Party

A man named Mohit Garg was found unconscious at a northeast Delhi hotel after a party, eventually declared dead. Initial investigations and forensic examinations are being conducted, with the cause of death pending until the post-mortem report is released. Police are questioning attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:47 IST
Mysterious Death Unfolds in Delhi Hotel After Party
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man was discovered unconscious in a northeast Delhi hotel room after hosting a party with friends, later declared dead by doctors. The incident occurred on Saturday night, raising concerns and prompts an ongoing investigation.

The deceased, identified as Mohit Garg from Brahmpuri, was found in his room. Emergency services were notified at approximately 9:30 p.m., and police responded promptly. Garg was transported to JPC Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities are conducting a detailed examination of the scene, collecting forensic evidence, and interrogating individuals who attended the party. The post-mortem report is awaited for further clarity on Garg's unexplained death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

 Russia
2
Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

 India
3
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

 India
4
Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025