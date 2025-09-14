AAP Assembles Legal Dream Team to Challenge Malik's Detention

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has ramped up efforts by announcing a formidable 10-member legal team to contest the detention of Mehraj Malik, their Jammu and Kashmir unit president and sitting MLA. Malik, aged 37, was detained on September 8 under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Doda district for allegedly disrupting public order, a move that spurred vigorous protests across the region.

Responding to the public uproar, authorities enforced prohibitory measures, including shutting down mobile internet and broadband services, to quell the rising tension. This swift reaction underscores the sensitive nature of Malik's detention and the escalating tensions in the area, further complicating the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

As announced in a post by senior AAP leader Imran Hussain, a dedicated legal team led by Senior Advocate Nirmal K Kotwal has taken charge of Malik's case. Accompanying him are advocates Muzaffar Khan, Sheik Shakeel Ahmad, and Appu Singh, supported by an adept team including Arvind Bandral, Joginder Singh Thakur, Gaurav Sarangal, Sandeep Sharma, Asim Hashmi, and M Tariq Mughal. The team is determined to challenge the legality of Malik's detention and seek justice through the courts.

