Left Menu

AAP Assembles Legal Dream Team to Challenge Malik's Detention

AAP has formed a 10-member legal team to contest the detention of Jammu and Kashmir unit president Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. His detainment led to violent protests and internet restrictions. The legal team, led by Nirmal K Kotwal, aims to advocate for Malik's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:52 IST
AAP Assembles Legal Dream Team to Challenge Malik's Detention
Mehraj Malik
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has ramped up efforts by announcing a formidable 10-member legal team to contest the detention of Mehraj Malik, their Jammu and Kashmir unit president and sitting MLA. Malik, aged 37, was detained on September 8 under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Doda district for allegedly disrupting public order, a move that spurred vigorous protests across the region.

Responding to the public uproar, authorities enforced prohibitory measures, including shutting down mobile internet and broadband services, to quell the rising tension. This swift reaction underscores the sensitive nature of Malik's detention and the escalating tensions in the area, further complicating the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

As announced in a post by senior AAP leader Imran Hussain, a dedicated legal team led by Senior Advocate Nirmal K Kotwal has taken charge of Malik's case. Accompanying him are advocates Muzaffar Khan, Sheik Shakeel Ahmad, and Appu Singh, supported by an adept team including Arvind Bandral, Joginder Singh Thakur, Gaurav Sarangal, Sandeep Sharma, Asim Hashmi, and M Tariq Mughal. The team is determined to challenge the legality of Malik's detention and seek justice through the courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale

Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale

 Spain
2
Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

 India
3
Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

 India
4
Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025