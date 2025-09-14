CBI Cracks Down on Nashik Call Center Scam Targeting UK Nationals

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled two illegal call centers operating in Nashik, Maharashtra, aimed at defrauding UK nationals, officials disclosed on Sunday.

In a strategic move, the central agency arrested Ganesh and Shyam Kamankar for their connection to these operations, specifically targeting the hub Swagan Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The call centers, employing around 60 individuals, engaged in sophisticated fraud using VoIP technology and false identities as government agents to trick victims into disclosing sensitive financial information, with funds being laundered via PayPal.

