CBI Cracks Down on Nashik Call Center Scam Targeting UK Nationals

The CBI has uncovered illegal call centers in Nashik, deceiving UK nationals with fake insurance policies. Ganesh and Shyam Kamankar were arrested for their involvement in Swagan Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. The center used VoIP technology and spoofed numbers to extract victim's financial details, funneling fraud proceeds via PayPal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled two illegal call centers operating in Nashik, Maharashtra, aimed at defrauding UK nationals, officials disclosed on Sunday.

In a strategic move, the central agency arrested Ganesh and Shyam Kamankar for their connection to these operations, specifically targeting the hub Swagan Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The call centers, employing around 60 individuals, engaged in sophisticated fraud using VoIP technology and false identities as government agents to trick victims into disclosing sensitive financial information, with funds being laundered via PayPal.

