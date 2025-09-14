Empowering Women: The Impact of India's Reservation Law

On Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla heralded India's women's reservation law as a catalyst for launching a new era of female leadership poised to forge future policies and propel national progress. He spoke passionately about the need for complete literacy among girls to position India as a developed nation.

The inaugural national conference on women's empowerment committees, hosted by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, attracted attendees from 20 states including notable figures like Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Despite adverse weather hindering certain participants, the commitment to the cause was evident.

Birla emphasized the historic significance of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which ensures 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies. He highlighted women's triumphs across various fields, praising their tenacity and transformative contributions. The consensus was clear: women's full participation is vital for India's democratic and societal advancement.

