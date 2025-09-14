Left Menu

Tragic River Mystery: Father's Dark Deed Unveiled

A vegetable vendor in his mid-30s allegedly killed his young child and disposed of the body in a river. The crime was uncovered after the mother reported the child's disappearance. Police investigations, including call data records and CCTV footage analysis, led to the father's confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:14 IST
Tragic River Mystery: Father's Dark Deed Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are probing a chilling incident involving a father who allegedly killed his two-and-a-half-year-old child and discarded the body in the Musi River. The incident reportedly occurred on May 12, and it stems from ongoing familial tensions, according to police.

The father, a vegetable vendor, is accused of smothering the child, placing the small body in a bag, and transporting it on a motorcycle under the cover of night. The mother, unaware of the grim developments, filed a report upon returning home to find her child missing.

Leveraging technology, investigators scrutinized the man's call data and found incriminating CCTV footage of him leaving with a bag. Faced with evidence, he is said to have confessed and is now in custody as efforts to retrieve the child's body continue. The case has been formally lodged with the Bandlaguda police station.

TRENDING

1
Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

 India
2
Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

 United Kingdom
3
Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

 India
4
Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions

Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025