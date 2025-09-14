Tragic River Mystery: Father's Dark Deed Unveiled

Authorities are probing a chilling incident involving a father who allegedly killed his two-and-a-half-year-old child and discarded the body in the Musi River. The incident reportedly occurred on May 12, and it stems from ongoing familial tensions, according to police.

The father, a vegetable vendor, is accused of smothering the child, placing the small body in a bag, and transporting it on a motorcycle under the cover of night. The mother, unaware of the grim developments, filed a report upon returning home to find her child missing.

Leveraging technology, investigators scrutinized the man's call data and found incriminating CCTV footage of him leaving with a bag. Faced with evidence, he is said to have confessed and is now in custody as efforts to retrieve the child's body continue. The case has been formally lodged with the Bandlaguda police station.