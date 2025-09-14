Left Menu

Maoist Commander Killed in Jharkhand Gunfight

A Maoist commander, Mukhdev Yadav, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Yadav, part of the banned TSPC group, was wanted for the murder of two security personnel. The encounter is part of an operation targeting another Maoist leader with a Rs 10 lakh bounty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 14-09-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:36 IST
A self-styled Maoist commander was killed by security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police reported on Sunday. The incident occurred during an ongoing operation against the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC).

Mukhdev Yadav, the deceased, was identified as a 40-year-old commander of the banned Maoist splinter group. He had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and was linked to the murder of two security personnel earlier this month, according to SP Reeshma Ramesan.

The encounter broke out in the Manatu and Tarhasi forest area of the district and resulted in the recovery of Yadav's body and a rifle from the site. This latest development is part of an escalated effort by the authorities to apprehend another high-ranking TSPC commander who has Rs 10 lakh bounty on him.

