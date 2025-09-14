Left Menu

Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

A large rally from Bhiwandi to Navi Mumbai urged that Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after late farmer leader D. B. Patil. The protest, led by NCP leader Suresh Mhatre, highlighted the Agri-Koli community's demands and warned of further action if unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive rally took place from Bhiwandi to Navi Mumbai, demanding that the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after late farmer leader D. B. Patil. The event saw thousands joining in, led by NCP (SP) leader and Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre.

The Agri-Koli community, hailing from Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai, has long advocated for this recognition, honoring Patil's contributions to farmer rights and project-affected people. Despite a proposal sent to the Centre by the Maharashtra government, a decision remains pending, causing unrest.

Mhatre emphasized the growing frustration within the Bahujan community and warned that protests could intensify if an unfavorable decision is reached, even threatening to disrupt the airport's inauguration ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

