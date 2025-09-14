AAP Rallies Legal Team to Defend J&K President Mehraj Malik's Detention

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has mobilized a 10-member legal team to contest the detention of its Jammu and Kashmir unit president, Mehraj Malik, under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Malik, 37, was apprehended on September 8 in Doda for allegedly disturbing the public order, which incited violent protests. Authorities responded by imposing restrictions and disconnecting mobile and broadband internet services.

Senior AAP leader Imran Hussain revealed the legal team on social media, confirming the party's support for Malik and led by Senior Advocate Nirmal K Kotwal. AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, expressed confidence in Malik's imminent release and justice.

